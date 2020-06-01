The World Health Organization (WHO) announced that a new outbreak of Ebola in the western Democratic Republic of the Congo, near Mbandaka, in the province of Équateuren (Ecuador).

According to Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, CEO of the who, 6 cases of Ebola, of which 4 people have died.

In addition, he noted that the outbreak appeared while the Congo is in the final phase of its fight against Ebola in the east of the country, while fighting the covid-19 pandemic and “the world’s largest measles outbreak.”

This outbreak is a reminder that # COVID19 is not the only health threat people face. WHO is continuing to monitor & respond to many health emergencies. – Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) June 1, 2020

Furthermore, the government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) today declared a new outbreak of Ebola in Mbandaka, while the epidemic of the disease continues in the northeast of the country.

“I can confirm that we have a new epidemic of Ebola in Mbandaka ”, the capital of the province of Ecuador and an area already affected by Ebola in 2018, the Congolese Health Minister Eteni Longondo said at a press conference in Kinshasa.

Samples of suspicious cases sent to the National Institute for Biomedical Research (INRB), in the Congolese capital, have tested positive, the minister stressed.

“So I will go there to provide technical assistance to the response team,” added Longondo, quoted by local news portal 7Sur7.

The governor of Ecuador, Bobo Boloko, announced this weekend that tests carried out locally on the bodies of four people who died on May 18 in the Air Congo district confirmed that they are Ebola.

