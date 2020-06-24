Tony Khan announced that the reason for the change in tonight’s team fight at AEW Dynamite is because QT Marshall had to be removed from the show. Khan noted that Marshall had brief contact with an acquaintance who was a non-wrestler who has since tested positive for COVID-19.

QT Marshall is pulled from AEW Dynamite recordings

This does not mean that Marshall has tested positive for the virus but, as a precaution, Marshall will stay home at the request of the All Elite Wrestling doctor and undergo a COVID test.

This explains why SCU will face The Natural Nightmares against FTR in tonight’s episode of Dynamite.

Khan’s full official statement is below:

Since last week’s program, in his daily life, QT MARSHALL had a brief contact with an acquaintance WHO is NOT a fighter who has since tested positive for COVID-19. Rather than risk taking QT to our test site, our doctor asked him to stay home and take a COVID test in GA to protect the rest of us here.

Since last week’s show, in his everyday life, QT had brief contact with a non-wrestling acquaintance who since tested positive for COVID-19. Rather than risk bringing QT to our test site, our doc asked him to stay home & take a COVID test back in GA to protect the rest of us here https://t.co/eeN8VmF2nP – Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 24, 2020

Join to Fight News! The best information on Wrestling, AEW and WWE in Spanish

Thanks for over a million and a half readers per month

The best way to enjoy our content is by following our source in Google News, to be aware of the latest updates, results, analysis and rumors of the National and International Free Struggle.

Share with us on our social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We try to answer all messages. Enjoy the best videos on our YouTube channel, with more than 40 thousand subscribers.