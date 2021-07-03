Another absence in Hoy, Andrea Rodríguez fires someone | Instagram

Alex Kaffie did it again! The Villain of the Shows again revealed information about the Hoy Program and assures that one more member will be absent, after being fired by the production company Andrea Rodriguez Doria.

Kaffie shared that who will no longer appear in the morning star of Televisa that is full of changes and others, it will be the beautiful green-eyed Elizabeth alvarez, wife of Jorge Salinas.

Álvarez was part of the kitchen section and appeared on Today on Mondays, but according to Alex Kaffie, under the pretext that the section does not give a rating, Magda Rodríguez’s sister producer said goodbye.

It may interest you: By Andrea Escalona, ​​Galilea Montijo and Legarreta explode

This news comes amid other farewells in the Hoy Program. Alex Kaffie had revealed that Marisol González had resigned from the program to senior executives, who tried to convince her to stay but were unsuccessful.

It may interest you: Beauty in neon swimsuit, Demi Rose enjoys with her friends

The journalist assured that the former beauty queen left tired of Andrea Legarreta and Galilea Montijo making her life “in squares” and would go to the competition, Venga La Alegría.

It may interest you: Like Spider Woman, Daniella Chávez will catch you with her web

Amid the gossip, Marisol González announced her resignation from Hoy as part of a plan to give her family more time, indicating that she did not want to leave them or stop working. His companions showed their affection and wished his soon return.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Meanwhile, who also announced he will be absent is Andrea Legarreta, who assured that it will be only for a week to celebrate his 50th birthday in style.