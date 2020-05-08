A total of 33.5 million Americans have lost their jobs since the measures began before COVID-19; equals 22 percent of the working-age population

In the week of April 26 to May 2, other 3 million 170 thousand people in United States they asked for the unemployment benefit, revealed this Thursday the Department of Labor, number with which it reaches almost 33.5 million those who have lost their jobs since the pandemic of the coronavirus COVID-19.

Unemployment Insurance Weekly Claims Initial claims were 3,169,000 for the week ending 5/2 (-677,000). Insured unemployment was 22,647,000 for the week ending 4/25 (+4,636,000) .https: //t.co/ys7Eg5LKAW – US Labor Department (@USDOL) May 7, 2020

The weekly requests of benefits for unemployment they reached a peak of 6.86 million in the last week of March and have been gradually decreasing, while the economic impact of the pandemic of COVID-19 in the American economy.

The cumulative figure in six weeks is equivalent to 22 percent of the population of working age. The average of requests in four weeks, which compensates for weekly variations, fell to 4.17 million in the week ending May 2, compared to the 5.03 million average of the previous week.

The government report notes that the largest increases in claims for unemployment benefits occurred in the states of California, Texas, Georgia and New York.

For its part, the number of people who already received the benefit in the week that ended on April 25, rose to 2.23 million compared to 1.8 million in the previous week.

The unemployment insurance figures they paint only a partial aspect of the US job market, as it does not include millions of freelancers and subcontractors.

The work Department will release tomorrow Friday the data on the unemployment rate for April, which is expected to reflect in all its harshness the effects of the economic slowdown caused by the social distancing measures and business closings taken to contain the expansion of the new coronavirus.

After posting a 4.4 percent rate in March, some analysts estimate that unemployment may have risen to 16 percent in April.

With information from EFE