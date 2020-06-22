During the morning of this Monday, various media outlets alerted the alleged hacking to the page National Council to Prevent Discrimination (Conapred), which has been awarded to the Anonymus Iberoamérica group.

According to what was published by the official profile of this group considered as cyber-activist, the attack on Conapred’s page responded to an action to demonstrate “against censorship in Mexico.

Message to AMLO

In this way, until the closing of this note, it was impossible to access the page of the aforementioned advice, while when doing a search on the website from Google, its description has disappeared to be replaced by a series of weight symbols .

From his Twitter account, Anonymous Iberoamerica accused that « the new government regime headed by Andrés Manuel López Obrador, uses censorship when it cannot debate with solid arguments what is not convenient for people to know. »

Additional indicated that they will not allow censorship to become a daily matter « as it was in the past », the same type that sentenced that if the campaign promises listed by Andrés Manuel López Obrador are not fulfilled, they will be in need of action.

#Hacked #Defaced #Conapred Anonymous Ibero-America demonstrates against censorship in Mexico #Anonymous #NoCensura https://t.co/EEBEtpTD3f @AnonymousPeru #AnonymousIbero #AnonIberoamerica #AnonIbero #IberoAnon pic.twitter.com/lQ0mbof27 – Anonymous Ibero (@IberoAnon) June 22, 2020

After the controversy

This alleged Anonymus hack comes after a special controversy broke out around a forum organized by Conapred, which was canceled after Chumel Torres was considered part of the debate table around racism.

After the President of Mexico ruled on this controversy and announced the possible disappearance of the council to prevent discrimination, Mónica Maccise presented her resignation as head of Conapred.

In parallel, Chumel Torres remained in the eye of the hurricane for the responses delivered to the cancellation of his event, which ultimately detonated the suspension until further notice of his program on HBO, a situation that generated all kinds of reactions between the hearings.

At the close of this note, the Conapred would not have issued a position regarding what happened.

The new order

Although this is not the first time that Anonymus has passed sentence on the government of any country, the truth is that with this movement, as well as those experienced in recent months, a new method of pressure on the authorities is clear.

The users behind this group are aware of the value of digital assets today as well as the weight of information and what can be achieved from social networks.

This phenomenon must be recognized and addressed by the business sector, which is not exempt from being involved with any movement related to this group, which has gained special empathy among hundreds of users.

