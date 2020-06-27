WWE fighter filters email that compromises the company

An anonymous superstar revealed how WWE is handling the coronavirus, the email expresses frustration.

It was broadcast by Wrestling Inc and confirmed by RingSide News, which states the following:

“AND YES, it was true that Kevin Dunn did not allow fans to wear masks and made a scene twice just not to wear a mask”

Some superstars are mentioned in the mail for lying on their questionnaires. They are asked if they have entered public events or meetings. The email reads:

Now that WWE is more talented and staff is beginning to test positive, talent relationships have informed us not to discuss our illness with anyone other than those we can live with who need to know. We are PROHIBITED from telling anyone else, nor can we go out publicly to make statements. It was emphasized that WWE will take care of any medical treatment, should we need them. At the same time, it became clear that the company would handle public relations and only those who needed to know about our condition would know, since HIPPA laws would prevent them from making our names public. While I appreciate WWE’s help in helping us through these unprecedented times, WWE put us in this position first! They continue to record multiple shows a day that average an additional 10 to 12 hours for at least 2 times 3 days in a row. Those in the audience are kept in air-conditioned tents away from the active talent and staff found in other PC-owned tent sets. Most of the people were not evaluated until last week, as they told us that they did not believe in the validity of some of the tests that were being carried out. They thought they would have their own tests, which included temperature checks and a medical evaluation form. But there is no evidence for COVID19. See where it has led them so far! Some people were asked to invite friends, family and some fans they became friends with to attend shows in the performance center. How do you think they feel now? Knowing that they potentially put those they deemed close to them in a detrimental way? And YES, it was true that Kevin Dunn did not allow fans to wear mouthguards and made a scene twice about the PA not to wear mouthguards. It’s a shame these people came out to support the talent and company they love and were treated in this way.

