Anonymous is an international group of anonymous cyber activists whose mission is to reveal confidential data and information, both from governments and from private companies whose actions harm and affect society. The anonymous network of cyberactivism has re-emerged sharing a series of very delicate information directly related to famous figures such as Donald Trump or Naomi Campbell, which it directly links to the deceased millionaire Jeffrey Epstein, a millionaire accused and convicted of trafficking and child abuse (and that he committed suicide in his prison cell last year).

Now, just after uncovering the alleged secret reasons for Lady Di’s death, the organization has made a few surprising revelations about the death of the DJ, Avicii. The famous Swedish musician, really named Tim Bergling, was found dead at 28 on April 20, 2018, According to the official sources of the case, the young man committed suicide, but Anonymous maintains that this was not the case and that he was killed. for having information about the parties Jeffrey Epstein held.

According to the cyber-activism organization, Avicii denounced through the video clip ‘For a better day’ the existence of a pedophilia network in which artists, politicians and other influential people from the highest spheres of society would be involved. In addition, the anonymous network maintains that other known personalities who died in strange circumstances such as Paul Walker, Chris Cornell, Chester Bennington or Lady DiThey may also have had inside information that could incriminate quite important people in the pedophilia network. Many of them would have been invited to Jeffrey Epstein’s parties where they say that sexual abuse of minors took place.

The ‘Pizzagate’

All this would not be related only to the case of Jeffrey Epstein but also to the so-called ‘Pizzagate’, since in 2016 the anonymous network leaked the names of businessmen and politicians who would also be involved in a plot of pedophilia. This case would be directly related to Justin Bieber, who, like Avicii, would have denounced the events through a video clip of one of his songs, specifically that of ‘Yummi’.