A video is circulating on social networks where the group of hacktivists called Anonymous lashes out at the World Health Organization (who) and its management of the pandemic of coronavirus COVID-19 Worldwide.

The recording accuses the who to lie to the world and to be more a political organization than a public service organization “that has failed miserably in its duty to protect people”

The message states that the agency conditions its loyalty to governments whose financial donations are massive and that it took shelter from China to hide the progress of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

“The World Health Organization ignores science and common sense (…) there are many people in the United States who are understanding this fact and are upset by the lies they have been told,” says a supposed member of Anonymous in the video.

Is this really an Anonymous video?

It should be noted that anonymity is one of the characteristics of this group of hacktivists, so it is not really known what their videos and official messages are.

What is a constant in Anonymous is that in their speeches, in addition to exposing a specific situation, person or organization, they often call for certain situations to change under the threat of carrying out virtual attacks.

Although in this video you can clearly hear how the who from being a corrupt entity and with a late response to coronavirus COVID-19In reality, so far there has been no tangible threat to their platforms on the Internet (such as tearing down the website).

I thought that ANONYMOUS was sick, that it was bad but today I realized that it is the opposite

• He removed the internet from more than 10,000 pages of child pornography

• Revealed the disgusting things of Donal Trump

• He unveiled what the WHO and the educational government are hiding pic.twitter.com/3TozdXsUkD – Marcela Mosquera (@estefileisy) June 1, 2020

