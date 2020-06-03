The Internet activist movement known as ‘Anonymous’ sparked an online resurgence last week, in the wake of protests against police violence.

11/05/2015 REUTERS / Jason Redmond

Photo: .

Born on Internet forums more than a decade ago, the group has been known for organizing simple but effective attacks that temporarily shut down access to payment processors that have stopped receiving donations to the WikiLeaks website.

But accounts that use variations of the Anonymous name recently claimed credit for temporarily taking a police website from the US state of Minneapolis offline and, loosely, for stealing police passwords.

At the same time, millions of Twitter accounts have started to follow and retweet profiles that have been posting about Anonymous for a long time, helping to propel the group into the platform’s current affairs. Many of the tweets were opposed to police actions, defended the Black Lives Matter or criticized the President of the United States, Donald Trump.

It is not clear who or what is motivating the resurgence. Gabriella Coleman, professor of anthropology at McGill University, who wrote a book about Anonymous, said she was informed by experts that some key figures from a decade ago are involved and are being assisted by mechanical amplification.

“The ability to create so many new accounts is the classic socio-technological hacker attack by Anonymous,” said Coleman.

A Twitter spokeswoman said the company saw no evidence of “substantial coordinated activity” between old Anonymous accounts.

“We saw some accounts change their profile names, photos, etc., in an attempt to visibly join the group and gain followers,” said spokeswoman Liz Kelley.

((São Paulo Translation Staff; 55 11 56447727))

PS PAL REUTERS

See too:

See how Bixby, Samsung’s voice assistant works



. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.