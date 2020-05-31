The decentralized hacktivist group known as Anonymous has returned after three years of silence after the protests in Minneapolis, United States, for the murder of George Floyd at the hands of now ex-officer Derek Chauvin.

According to a Forbes report, the group of hackers released a video on Saturday that threatened to expose the alleged crimes of the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD).

Unfortunately, in the vast majority of police killings, the only one left alive to tell the story is the officer who took the person’s life. This parody has gone on too long … and now people have had enoughExplains an anonymous in the video.

The hacktivist group Anonymous has released a statement condemning the situation in the US and sending a direct message to Donald Trump. In the past few hours, Chicago police radios interfered and blocked the Minneapolis police website. pic.twitter.com/wpEOzT7olr – Historical Images (@HistorieEnPhotos) May 31, 2020

Before long the Minneapolis police website was down and several hours later until this Sunday, it was able to be restored, and now the website is asking users to complete a captcha as a way of security. Although Anonymous was not responsible for the attack, A social media account claiming to be affiliated with the group retweeted the news..

That’s not it, Anonymous published an official 92 document suggesting that Donald Trump is involved in Jeffrey Epstien’s child sex network, in addition to other personalities among which we can read the names of Naomi Campbell, Bill Clinton or Aleck Baldwin.

The following thread from a Twitter user breaks down the case of Jefrrey Epstein step by step and shows us the famous people involved, of course, and we must be very clear, the fact that the names appear in an Epstein notebook do not mean necessary everyone to be involved in the child sexuality network.

We begin: FAMOUS LISTINGS AMONG JEFFREY EPSTEIN’S CONTACTS. pic.twitter.com/lyKcx2Kv7a – Meri (@mariamariwana) May 31, 2020

