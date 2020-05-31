This day, Anonymous, the largest hacker group in the world, revealed a celebrity list that would be related to the case Jeffrey Epstein, entrepreneur accused of pederasty.

In said celebrity list We find models, businessmen, actors and even members of royalty and since the publication of the list and a threatening video it has become a trend due to the information it has disseminated.

The group demands justice for the murder of African-American George Floyd by a police officer, and also warns by spreading information related to corrupt acts by Minneapolis and United States police officials in general.

Here is the list of celebrities who have been related to the Epstein case:

Donald trump

In 2002, the current President of the United States of America stated that he had a long friendship with the businessman:

“I know Jeff for 15 years. A fantastic guy. It is so much fun being with him. He is even said to like beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are much younger. Definitely, Jeffrey enjoy your social life ”.

Bill clinton

The spokesperson for Bill clintonAngel Ureña affirmed that the former president traveled to Europe, Asia and Africa in the private plane of Epstein.

At the time, Clinton told New York Magazine through a spokesperson that Epstein He was “a very successful financier and philanthropist committed to a great sense of global markets and a deep understanding of 21st century science.”

Actor Kevin Spacey and comedian Chris Tucker

Epstein, Clinton, Spacey and Tucker spent a week in 2002 touring various sites funded by the Clinton Foundation to fight HIV in South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Rwanda and Mozambique.

The socialite Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell, 57, is a British socialite and the daughter of media magnate Robert Maxwell.

He started dating Epstein shortly after moving to New York in 1991. After separating, court documents allege that Maxwell began recruiting underage girls for the businessman to have sex with.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York

Court documents reviewed by The Guardian allege that Epstein Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a 15-year-old employee, was ordered to have sex with Queen Elizabeth’s son on three separate occasions.

Buckingham Palace said in 2015 that the allegations against Prince Andrew were “false and without foundation.”

Former L Brands CEO Lex Wexner

Epstein He became a trusted close friend of Wexner, so much so that he managed to manage the fortune of the CEO, who has a net worth of $ 6.7 billion.

The Prince of Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman

In an interview, Epstein He also told the Times that he had frequent communication with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Elon musk

According to the New York Times, Epstein claimed to have advised Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Jes Staley, CEO of Barclays

Barclays CEO Jes Staley is under investigation by British authorities for his close friendship with Epstein.

Some more…

The list also includes celebrities and celebrities such as former Colombian President Andés Pastrana, former Formula 1 director Bernie Ecleston, Naomi Campbell, Alec Baldwin, and “Charlie Althorp”, who could be Charles Spencer, Diana’s brother from Wales.

With information from Business Insider.

