This day, Anonymous, the largest hacker group in the world, revealed a celebrity list that would be related to the case Jeffrey Epstein, entrepreneur accused of pederasty.

In said celebrity list We find models, businessmen, actors and even members of royalty and since the publication of the list and a threatening video it has become a trend due to the information it has disseminated.

The group demands justice for the murder of African-American George Floyd by a police officer, and also warns by spreading information related to corrupt acts by Minneapolis and United States police officials in general.

Anonymous message for the citizens of America. #Anonymous #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #ICantBreathe #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/mYabzrPE4I – Anonymous (@AnonymousOfcl) May 31, 2020

Here is the list of celebrities who have been related to the Epstein case:

Donald trump

In 2002, the current President of the United States of America stated that he had a long friendship with the businessman:

“I know Jeff for 15 years. A fantastic guy. It is so much fun being with him. He is even said to like beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are much younger. Definitely, Jeffrey enjoy your social life ”.

In the early 2000s, Jeffrey Epstein could (and did) boast of stratospheric friendships. He even loaned his private plane to Bill Clinton, who used it at least four times between 2002 and 2003. pic.twitter.com/wROvstMrF7 – Marlon 🇪🇨 (@ marlonvanegas98) May 28, 2020

Bill clinton

The spokesperson for Bill clintonAngel Ureña affirmed that the former president traveled to Europe, Asia and Africa in the private plane of Epstein.

At the time, Clinton told New York Magazine through a spokesperson that Epstein He was “a very successful financier and philanthropist committed to a great sense of global markets and a deep understanding of 21st century science.”

Image of Bill Clinton with one of the women who was abusing Jeffrey Epstein. pic.twitter.com/HevhHLcrt3 – allison (@velzali) May 31, 2020

Actor Kevin Spacey and comedian Chris Tucker

Epstein, Clinton, Spacey and Tucker spent a week in 2002 touring various sites funded by the Clinton Foundation to fight HIV in South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Rwanda and Mozambique.

Jeffrey Epstein Blacklist on Child Sex Trafficking Revealed by Anonymous: Princes, Kennedy and Trump Families, Mick Jagger, Michael Jackson, Kevin Spacey, Noami Campbell and ANDRÉS PASTRANA! Here the complete complete list 👇https: //t.co/OrkCPLcDeu pic.twitter.com/9i8uBOtl0a – Camilo Giraldo (@kamilogiraldo) May 31, 2020

The socialite Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell, 57, is a British socialite and the daughter of media magnate Robert Maxwell.

He started dating Epstein shortly after moving to New York in 1991. After separating, court documents allege that Maxwell began recruiting underage girls for the businessman to have sex with.

Well, I did that thread before it became known that Epstein and Maxwell could be engaging influential people by recording them with minors etc. To see that the origins of the kettle is not invent https://t.co/0Onajk7kv4 https://t.co/hQMXh5PA2x – Arual_skizoo (@Arual_Skizoo) May 31, 2020

Prince Andrew, Duke of York

Court documents reviewed by The Guardian allege that Epstein Virginia Roberts Giuffre, a 15-year-old employee, was ordered to have sex with Queen Elizabeth’s son on three separate occasions.

Buckingham Palace said in 2015 that the allegations against Prince Andrew were “false and without foundation.”

Prince Andrew in the shower of criticism after talking about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein: “I punish myself every day” | Prince Andrew https://t.co/wlywNoaBG4 pic.twitter.com/R3SUgkWFVL – PERU ALERT (@ PERALERTA1) November 17, 2019

Former L Brands CEO Lex Wexner

Epstein He became a trusted close friend of Wexner, so much so that he managed to manage the fortune of the CEO, who has a net worth of $ 6.7 billion.

Hmm. Lex Wexner. Jeffrey Epstein’s only known client was the man who owns Victoria’s Secret. https://t.co/DbFc5x1PKy – Oga Boxx ™ (@misteradeyemi) May 27, 2020

The Prince of Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman

In an interview, Epstein He also told the Times that he had frequent communication with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Thanks to #CrownPrince Mohammed bin Salman, #SaudiArabia will be able to diversify future sources of revenue through Vision 2030 ✨❤️ pic.twitter.com/8xlpiotsXo – Hiaa (@ hion2h) May 31, 2020

Elon musk

According to the New York Times, Epstein claimed to have advised Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

A HERO 🙌🏼 # elonmusk #launchamerica #spacex pic.twitter.com/Z6er7O3nul – danielle x (@lovemesomemusk) May 30, 2020

Jes Staley, CEO of Barclays

Barclays CEO Jes Staley is under investigation by British authorities for his close friendship with Epstein.

Jes Staley is the CEO of @Barclays, which has office buildings with thousands of people in London. And he is already saying that this model is going to end. In case someone continues doubting https://t.co/Xqx2GVZhzI – David Blay (@davidblaytapia) May 15, 2020

Some more…

The list also includes celebrities and celebrities such as former Colombian President Andés Pastrana, former Formula 1 director Bernie Ecleston, Naomi Campbell, Alec Baldwin, and “Charlie Althorp”, who could be Charles Spencer, Diana’s brother from Wales.

Don’t be surprised by Naomi Campbell either, Epstein’s whole life was intimate. pic.twitter.com/0njrZy7Bec – dany parra (@_danyparra) May 31, 2020

With information from Business Insider.

You may also be interested: Trump attacks the G7 and postpones meeting until September