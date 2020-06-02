Anonymous continue filtering documents and this time he filed an alleged lawsuit against Donald trump and Jeffrey Epstein, in which it is stated that the president and the late businessman had sexually abused a 12-year-old girl.

As part of the recent resurgence, in the face of protests by the Black Lives Matter, from the operation “Death Eaters” (Death Eaters), Anonymous assured that the president of EE. USA murdered Epstein to cover up his history of child abuse.

Last night, #Anonymous launched a threat towards the US government after the death of George Floyd. The list with hundreds of names on it uploaded through a file on dark web under the file of “The Little Black Book of Jeffrey Epstein”, includes the name Donald J. Trump # June1st pic.twitter.com/mjbiKjstYC – Seph Lawless (@seph_lawless) June 1, 2020

Therefore, although the relationship between the businessman and Trump, the leaked documents by Anonymous They would prove, if true, that there was a lawsuit in 2016 against the President for sexual abuse. In the complaint, the plaintiff is anonymous and the charges are:

Complaint about rape, sexual abuse, criminal sexual acts, sexual abuse, assault, forced touching […] and defamation, ”says the Anonymous document.

Anonymous document screenshot

Here you can consult the document of Anonymous where it is revealed that Donald trump He would have been accused of child sexual abuse in 2016.

ANONYMOUS RELEASED PROOF THAT OUR CURRENT PRESIDENT WAS INVOLVED IN A CHILD RAPE AND SEX TRAFFICKING LAWSUIT https://t.co/52e4irNeNf – kennybeats (@kennybeats) May 31, 2020

You may also like:

Anonymous leaks list of celebrities who are linked to Jeffrey Epstein, accused of child abuse

This is how Anonymous supported the Arab Spring in 2011