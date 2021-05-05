Anonymous hacks the page of the Colombian Army and leaks passwords of the military in support of the protests

After a week of hostilities by the police in Colombia, Anonymous decided to intervene with a massive hack.

Since April 28, 2021, the Colombian police force has committed abuses against the civilian population. By speaking out against tax reforms that has imposed the administration of President Iván Duque18 civilians have died, and there are 80 missing persons. Anonymous, the global cyber activism group, decided intervene to support protesters.

What are the protests in Colombia due to?

Photo: Juancho Torres / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Bogotá and Cali have been the two epicenter cities of the national demonstrations. Tens of thousands Colombians have taken to the streets for more than a week, speaking out against a tax reform proposal. In response, the authorities have responded with violence towards the civilian population.

The demonstrations have had such a media impact that the United Nations described the situation as a “excessive use of force”By security agents in Colombia. The government has not responded to these accusations yet.

Despite the fact that President Duque officially requested the withdrawal of the reform proposal, the social mobilizations have continued until today. In the same way, according to the BBC, the resignation of the Minister of Finance was requested. However, these measures have not been sufficient to appease the generalized social unrest caused by police repression.

What does Anonymous have to do with it?

Photo: Gabriel Aponte / Getty Images

Anonymous not only showed his solidarity towards the attacked Colombian population, but rather leaked passwords and emails of various leaders of the Colombian Army. What’s more, they intervened the army Wikipedia page, which was quickly modified to how it was before.

Up to now, the Colombian army has not spoken about the cyber-attack he received from hackers. In parallel, the cybernetic group communicated through one of its Twitter accounts that the computer attack was carried out “in rejection of murders and harassment”From the state force during the protests.

However, violence by the police forces has left high balances on Colombian streets. According to the Ombudsman’s Office, until today there have been 19 deaths. In contrast, social organizations such as the NGO Tremors raise the figure to 31. In the same way, there have been almost a hundred disappeared and more than 800 arbitrary arrests.

