The hack was noticed when, instead of the organism’s traditional page, the name of Anonymous Iberoamérica and its logo appeared.

Hackers say they will work against discrimination.

Photo:

nonymous Iberoamerica / Courtesy

The most famous hacker network, Anonymous continues to do its thing, This Monday they hacked the page of the National Council to Prevent Discrimination (CONAPRED) of Mexico and the Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) sent a message.

The hack was noticed when, instead of the traditional page of the organism, Anonymous Iberoamerica’s name and logo will appear.

CONAPRED was controversial for organizing and then canceling un forum on racism to which he had invited comedian Chumel Torres, who has been noted for having a humor based on aggression and discrimination.

Given the situation, Andrés Manuel López Obrador pointed out that said Mexican state agency could disappear, which incited this group of hackers to conduct a cyber attack to send a message to the government Mexican.

#Hacked #Defaced #Conapred Anonymous Ibero-America demonstrates against censorship in Mexico #Anonymous #NoCensura https://t.co/EEBEtpTD3f @AnonymousPeru #AnonymousIbero #AnonIberoamerica #AnonIbero #IberoAnon pic.twitter.com/lQ0mbof27 – Anonymous Ibero (@IberoAnon) June 22, 2020

“We have seen how the new regime headed by Andrés Manuel López Obrador makes use of censorship when unable to argue with arguments that which is not convenient for people to know, ”says the message that was posted on the CONAPRED website.

The group also pointed out and accused the ex-presidents Felipe Calderón and Enrique Peña Nieto of censorship.

“In Anonymous we are very disappointed, sometimes we denounce the actions taken by the Peña Nieto and Felipe Calderón government, in fact, even with the acts of censorship with the journalist Carmen Aristegui, it was those that gave us origin and it is the same reason that takes us out of our lethargy ”, they argue in the text.

And, to conclude, Anonymous stated that censorship will not be allowed to become part of our reality again.

It is not precisely known what Anonymous is really trying to do or how it could show the Mexican government. The message was for a long time, but no longer appears when entering the CONAPRED site.