This morning the website of the National Council to Prevent Discrimination (Conapred) was allegedly hacked by Anonymous, who denounced the censorship exercised by Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) and previous presidents. The website was taken for a few minutes displaying a message from the group of hackers in which they warned that if censorship did not stop they would have to take their own measures.

The Conapred page was taken at around 11 in the morning with the following message:

“Citizens of Mexico. We are Anonymous: On recent occasions we have seen how the new regime headed by Andrés Manuel López Obrador uses censorship when it cannot debate with solid arguments what is not convenient for people to know. In Anonymous we are very disappointed, on previous occasions we denounced the actions taken by the Peña Nieto government and the Felipe Calderón government, in fact, the acts of censorship against the journalist Carmen Aristegui were those that gave rise to us and again this same reason is the one taking us out. ”

They also published a message on Twitter where they spoke out against censorship:

#Hacked #Defaced Anonymous Ibero-America protests against censorship in Mexico #Anonymous #NoCensura #AnonymousIbero #AnonIberoamerica #AnonIbero #IberoAnon https://t.co/EEBEtqbdUN – Anonymous Ibero (@IberoAnon) June 22, 2020

The group threatened the AMLO government if it fails to deliver on campaign promises and continues to clamp down on freedom of expression:

“ANONYMOUS will NOT allow censorship to become part of our daily lives as it was in the past. If we do not follow through on our own campaign promises, we will have an OBLIGATION to act for our ideals. Knowledge is free, regardless of who regrets it. ”

This message comes after the controversy surrounding the host Chumel Torres, after HBO temporarily canceled its program because his comments and humor are frequently accused of racism, misogyny and classism.