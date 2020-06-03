The revelations of Anonymous They have managed to shake the whole world after they sent a forceful dawn to the United States police and to the elites of that country after the crime against George Floyd, which has shocked the entire world.

The truth is that this group does not remain intimidated and there are already several revelations they have made where not only have the US authorities been involved, but various figures of politics and entertainment.

The group started by hacking the Minneapolis police website and its radio station, the city where the unjust act against Floyd was committed; after this, they released a list of celebrities who are allegedly linked to a crime network against minors led by the billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

Within this list are highlighted Mick Jagger, Naomi Cambell, Donald Trump, Ivanka and Ivana Trump, Kevin Spacey, Michael Jakcson’s lawyer and even the name of the former Colombian president appeared Andrés Pastrana.

Later, hacktivists intervened on the Vatican website To report more than 6,000 cases of abuse against children, and after that, they shared another list of celebrities who would have ended their own lives or who had died in accidents.

There they mentioned the actor Paul Walker, protagonist of the remembered saga of ‘Fast and furious’, the renowned DJ Avicci, Lady Di, Chris Cornell, Chester Bennington, John Lennon and Michael Jackson, personalities who would have died of their own free will or, in the case of Walker, a car accident.

Anonymous assured that everyone these celebrities would have caused their deaths for having relevant information and detailed about what was happening internally in this criminal network led by the upper echelons of the United States.

Several of them would have tried to denounce this group through their songs, or videos, so they would have decided to finish them off.

Juliana Hernández – Bolivia.com

