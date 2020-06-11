A new camera app for Apple mobile devices promises to protect anonymity in all photos and videos recorded with the device: with Anonymous Camera it is possible to hide the face and the rest of the person automatically. It even works in groups, also for video.

The concern for privacy has made us take much more into account what we let us see publicly, from our data to our own faces. Because, since it is increasingly common appear in photos that we do not controlWhat is the way to make sure they can’t recognize us? Well this is just the answer that the developers of Anonymous Camera want to give, a new capture application that is now available for the iPhone and iPad.

Automatically hide people with Anonymous Camera

The application is developed by Playground, a company specialized in Artificial Intelligence and machine learning. And it is precisely what they use to perform the magic of Anonymous Camera: the application is able to recognize the faces and figures of a scene so smudge them making them anonymous. Its main advantage is that the entire process is carried out automatically and without the user having to do anything more than press the fire button.

The operation of Anonymous Camera is simple, also very effective: detects people and hides them in real time, even outlining their bodies. The result is perfect anonymity, both in photography and video: this makes it impossible to recognize someone when sharing content.

Left, concealment of face; right, full body concealment

Anonymous Camera allows you to apply different concealment filters: from solid colors to noise. It works in real time, it can ‘anonymize’ the face or the whole figure, it detects several people at the same time (it can have difficulties in large groups) and it even allows distort the voice in the videos so that the protagonists are impossible to recognize.

The photography app is exclusive to iOS devices, at least for now. It is free, although with two drawbacks: includes watermark and applies an image crop. To avoid the inconveniences Anonymous Camera offers an in-app purchase of 2.29 euros.

Anonymous Camera

Track | The Verge

