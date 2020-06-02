The self-styled group of hackers Anonymous has uncovered new leaks of information in recent days, including the death of the American actor Paul Walker, which they label as “rare”, since he had sensitive data that compromised the upper echelons of the United States and which he obtained thanks to his foundations.

According to a video in which one of the members of this cyber collective issued but was later eliminated, he made mention of some deaths by suicide of famous figures, among them, Paul Walker, remembered by the Fast and Furious car saga next door. by Vin Diesel.

The message maintains that Walker had information that was compromising with the United States government, which he obtained through his charities, the data collected was about an alleged network of child trafficking and disguised medicines that are supplied to the poorest.

“Paul Walker had information on child trafficking, as well as poison that the government gave to the poorest people disguised as medicines,” said Anonymous.

Paul Walker died in 2013 from a car accident, paradoxically, from speeding in his vehicle as he acted in his movies.

In addition, the statement mentioned other celebrities such as Princess Diana, Kurt Cobain, Chester Bennington, Avicii, Marilyn Monroe, Michael Jackson and Chris Cornell who had allegedly discovered the criminal network and subsequently had tragic deaths from suicide or accidents just before reporting.

It should be noted that Anonymous gained new relevance in the digital world after the death of the African American George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer, the group of hackers warned that if racism in the United States does not stop, it will uncover sensitive information that directly affects the administration public and high levels of that country.

