Updated on 06/01/2020 at 18:09

Anonymous has returned with force. After several years of being in the shadows, the group has reappeared with a video to join the protests against the death of the African American George Floyd, the citizen who lost his life as a result of police abuse in the state of Minneapolis, United States. The cyber activist group sought to reveal corruption and abuses by the US government, but also crimes such as princess diana death. We present the following details regarding the most famous case.

Hackers regained strength in the last few days after Floyd’s death and reappeared with various revelations about events that have marked – and continue to do so – in recent decades. So, the account OpDeathEaters, published the possible reasons for the death of the memory Lady Di.

According to this account, the main cause of death of one of the most beloved characters in the world during the nineties was British royalty itself. That is, his death did not occur accidentally in Paris, as the authorities said, but was caused.

According to what was revealed by this group, the royal family would have decided to take Princess Diana’s life to prevent her from revealing the cases of corruption and sexual trafficking of children in which royalty is allegedly involved.

This theory had already been previously revealed by the same groups of hackers, but after the death of George Floyd and the revelations of the network of pedophiles created by Jeffrey Epstein and involving powerful and influential characters worldwide, once again gained strength.

A suspected victim of Prince Charles would be the source of these revelations that royalty would have long sought to conceal. (Capture)

The cyber activist group’s post was later deleted, but ‘hunted’ and translated by several Twitter users. There, it is alleged that Prince Charles kept a royal aide at his side despite being aware of several of his alleged violations.

