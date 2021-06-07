Annular solar eclipse of June 10: How, when and where can the “ring of fire” be observed?

This Thursday, June 10, the second eclipse of the year and the first solar one take place. It will be a “ring of fire” or annular eclipse, because the sun can be seen as a ring around the moon, when the satellite passes in front of the Astro Rey. This occurs because the moon is not far enough away from Earth to cover the entire sun, as is the case during total eclipses.

The most important thing when observing a solar eclipse is to take the proper precautions so as not to damage your eyesight. Approved glasses, lenses or filters. Another option is to use a pinhole camera (a cardboard box) and project the image, never look directly. Using cameras and other devices not specifically adapted for eclipse observation can damage the equipment.

When can it be observed?

The eclipse begins at 8:12 AM UTC on June 10, 10:12 AM Central European Time. As it occurs far to the north, the path of the phenomenon rotates with the Earth. It will end three hours later. At 11:33 hours UTC. Some parts of Siberia will see it until 13:11 UTC:

What regions will be able to see the ring of fire?

Only a small swath of Canada and Greenland will see the total annular eclipse. The rest will only see it partially. It will be visible in Western Europe and later Northern Eastern Europe and Russia, Siberia and Central Asia.

NASA animation shows its path.

In southern Western Europe, for example, it will hardly be noticeable. And it will be night in most of the Americas for most of the phenomenon.

Thus, we always have live streaming broadcasts that also have the advantage of not posing any risk to health. Euronews will offer you the signal if conditions permit.

Also specialized sites such as TimeandDate.com or Earthsky.org prepare their broadcasts live, although everything will depend on the time at the locations of the cameras and telescopes.

The next eclipse of the four that the year 2021 brings will be a partial lunar eclipse or “blood moon” on November 18-19, followed by a total solar eclipse on December 4 that will be visible only around the South Pole. , this time.