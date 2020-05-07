According to INEGI, annual inflation in Mexico during April 2020 was 2.15 percent, the lowest figure reported since December 2015.

The National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) reported that during April the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) presented a decrease of 1.01 percent compared to the previous month, as well as a annual inflation of 2.15 percent, its lowest level since December 2015, when it was 2.13 percent.

INEGI Chart

In a statement, the INEGI He detailed that for the same month of 2019, the figures were 0.05 percent monthly and 4.41 percent annually.

He added that within the INPC, the underlying price index it rose 0.36 percent monthly and 3.50 percent annually during the reporting month, and the non-underlying price index it fell 5.17 percent monthly and 1.96 percent annually.

INEGI Chart

He explained that within the underlying price index, the merchandise prices increased 0.63 percent and those of services 0.06 percent monthly.

He noted that in the non-core price index, the prices of agricultural products They decreased 0.79 percent monthly and those of the energy and rates authorized by the government fell 8.57 percent, as a result of the reduction in the gasoline price and the adjustments in electric rates by the warm season scheme in 18 cities in the country.

INEGI Chart

On the other hand, the index of basic basket prices showed a monthly reduction of 2.35 percent and 0.33 percent annually. In April 2019, the corresponding figures were for a monthly drop of 0.72 percent and an annual increase of 4.57 percent.

The INEGI recalled that given the extraordinary measures adopted in the face of the health emergency caused by the pandemic of the coronavirus COVID-19, while the contingency lasts the measurement of INPC You will continue to use electronic means such as the internet, email, telephone and other technologies to obtain your quotes.

Here you can consult the technical statement:

inpc_2q2020_05

With information from López-Dóriga Digital