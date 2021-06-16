Announces retirement, Lupita D’Alessio in live album plans | INSTAGRAM

The talented singer Lupita D’Alessio has had a fairly broad career and throughout its course she has always had the dream of recording a live album with all her successes, something that can now be done after having struggled with a legal issue with her old record label Orfeón and a contract that did not allow her to do it.

“There is a huge catalog of mine and they don’t let me record it, that’s a very serious problem for them, not for me because I don’t even have the contract that I signed when I was 17 years old, I do not have it in my possession, they never gave it to me or perhaps it was never required of me ”, was what he commented before a press conference in addition to also with Yordi Pink in interview.

The famous singer expressed that she wishes to launch a record material recorded live and after that it would be his farewell to the stage: “I want to record my hits album my DVD and then I retire, I think that’s what my hits album is missing and I can’t take my finger off the line.”

This conflict between the label and Lupita D’Alessio existed when the label became the property of Sony. The contract of the new company specifies that Lupita cannot record any song from her catalog with another label, including her first hits and the most famous ones.

Among all the controversy, the singer is happy and happy to be able to talk about all this and to return to the stage very soon. You plan to record an album with original songs and a live material to which he already signed a three-year contract with his BoBo label.

“Tomorrow I’ll give you the voice of the first single from this unreleased album. It’s an album we’re making with Bruno Danza, who is the author of don’t ask who and I’m still here the theme of the bio-series.”

“It was a long process to choose the songs for your servant because you have to tell realities and not just songs.”

Right now, Lupita’s priority is to choose the themes and have them have something to say about her life and her 51-year artistic career.

She said she prefers to sing only the truth that she has lived in her life, something that she enjoys very much, in addition to the fact that the lyrics can be shared and help other people to heal that is what music is about and not sing lies or just made-up things.

Apart from this unreleased album and the one she plans to release live, Lupita Delicia is about to return to the stage after the world situation with two concerts, one on September 11 at the Arena Ciudad de México and the second on December 3 at the Pabellón Auditorium. M de Monterrey where he will offer a show that his fans are surely excited to witness.

The show is called Ah Here I Am and it was also released live in the time that we all had to be in our homes, although of course it will have modifications and surprises.

In addition, the famous received with recognition from Ary Borovoy who celebrates more than 40 million records sold in his career. “It is important that with this career the artist who was and will be for many more years Lupita D’Alessio is valued,” said the businessman.