© Instagram.

Jay de la Cueva.

Jay de la Cueva He surprised his fans by announcing his final separation from Moderatto, a rock band that he belonged to for the last 20 years of his life.

The singer told the Ventaneando program that the idea of ​​leaving the group is not new, but that for fear of leaving his colleagues is that he had not dared to take the final step towards his independence and career as a soloist.

“I have been working on my first solo album since last year, I am finishing writing, I am finishing recording and I have several things there. The decision to do it was difficult because I have always had the idea that teamwork is incredible, that’s why I have always had bands, ‘he explained.

Jay de la Cueva leaves Moderatto and launches as a soloist #LoVisteEnVentaneando 📺 Watch the FREE live stream of Azteca Uno. 👉 https://t.co/9syyJmJWXE pic.twitter.com/bYLCgdHx77 – Ventaneando (@VentaneandoUno) April 16, 2020

‘Regardless of whether I take a path with the bands and make the decisions or others, I always believe a lot in the common welfare, in teamwork, it makes me very happy. I had a hard time deciding to make a solo album … my father is a musician, he was in bands and at that time the singers went solo. There was one thing I had to solve there. “

Jay de la Cueva He explained that the reason for his departure from Moderattooo is because he no longer wanted to continue making a caricature of himself, since, as you know, all the members of the group play a character, who in his case is Bryan Amadeus Moderatto.

“Specifically in Moderatto there is a character, an alter ego, that I love and is part of me, it is me too, but now I am finding another way to tell, to make songs. I do not want to stay to make a cartoon of me. I think I have something to tell, even to an audience that doesn’t know me. ”

In this new adventure, Jay de la Cueva He is not alone, because as he announced, he has already formed a new band of musicians who will accompany him in his personal performances as soon as the coronavirus quarantine is over.

Finally I put together a new team, I was recording this album last year in Paris; I put together a group of amazing musicians from many parts of the world, now I continue to record in Texas. ”

For now, this April 17 the singer will offer a live concert through his Facebook account. Perhaps during that broadcast, he will also explain his new solo life a little more in detail.

–

More news on MSN:

Celebrities who work since childhood