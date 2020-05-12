The Activision video game will be released on PC, Xbox One and PS4, without mentioning the new generation consoles.

It has long been sounding the return of the mythical Tony Hawk series but to date,Activisionresist making an official announcement. His reluctance was in the past. As part of one of the first announcements of the Summer Game Fest, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 has been announced, a remastering of the two original installments that includes a renewed graphic section among other novelties, also including multiplayer options.

The classic maps are back with a renewed graphic sectionThe truth is that in the past there was talk of a possible remake of Tony Hawk 1 and 2, going as far as to make sure that there were demonstrations of these new Tony Hawk circulating on Activision. Now we know that this new Tony Hawk Pro Skater will go on sale on PC, Xbox One and PS4 next4th of September, without mentioning its possible premiere also on the new generation consoles, or on Nintendo Switch.

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 and 2 include the entire original list ofprofessional skaterswith proper names such as Steve Caballero, Geoff Rowley, Rodney Mullen, Bucky Lasek, Elissa Steamer, Kareem Campbell, Andrew Reynolds, Jamie Thomas, Rune Glifberg, Chad Muska and, of course, Tony Hawk himself, who after the presentation has chatted with the journalist Geoff Keighley about the return of this beloved franchise.

You can play alone or with a friend thanks to the local and online cooperativeDescribed as a remastering, in the vein of other Activision works such as Crash Bandicoot: N. Sane Trilogy, this new episode brings back the original levels of the first two video games in the series, completely renewing its visual section with a4k and 60fps resolution. These scenarios can be enjoyed alone with new and old objectives, or with a friend thanks to theirlocal and online cooperativewhich includes the original multiplayer modes.

Another of the identity characters of Tony Hawk has been his greatsoundtrack, and some of his most iconic songs will be back in this Activision remastering, plus other new tracks. Lastly, the possibility of creating your own skateboarder with extensive customization options has been mentioned.

We remind you that this has been only one of the first announcements of the many scheduled in the Summer Game Fest calendar, a macro digital event that promises to unveil great news about the video game during the summer months.

More about: Tony Hawk, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2, Vicarious Vision and Activision.

.