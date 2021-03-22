Announcement of the “Expo fair consumes what is ours 2021”

Different institutions related to Dominican agriculture will hold the “Expo fair consumes what is ours”, In order to promote and encourage the consumption of national products to boost the economic and productive reactivation of the country and encourage the agricultural, industrial, service sectors, and the sustainability of employment.

The productive event will take place in the Livestock City, where the organizers, exhibitors and visitors will keep the health protocols to avoid new infections of COVID-19.

The “Expo fair consumes lo Nuestro 2021” is organized by: the National Agricultural Confederation (Confenagro), Special Fund for Agricultural Development (FEDA), National Price Stabilization Institute (Inespre), the National Milk Council (Conaleche), the General Directorate of Livestock (Digega), the National Board of Livestock and the Unit for Evaluation and Monitoring of the Presidency’s Projects (UESP).

It was said that in the three days of the fair, family members will be able to buy groceries, meats, vegetables, fruits, beauty products and cleaning products, among others.

The “Expo consumes lo Nuestro 2021” will also serve to motivate micro, small and medium-sized enterprises in the agricultural sector.

In addition, it will contribute to raising awareness of the value of production and enhancing the products produced by Dominican hands and will raise the pride of Dominicanity.

It was reported that the participants of the sample will be agricultural associations, clusters and service companies and other products for the home, which will be offered at low prices.

The activity will be open to all audiences, from Friday 26 from 8:00 in the morning to 8:00 at night and on 27 and 28 from 8:00 in the morning to 7:00 at night.