The creators of Awesomenauts sign this cool dungeon crawler that will arrive in early PC access in the summer.

Ronimo Games, creators of the great Awesomenauts, have presented together withReturn Digitala dark and stylish multiplayer dungeon crawler, Blightbound to arrive this summer inearly access for PCSteam goes. It is a video game in which three brave warriors must join forces to face the abominations of the Blight, a mysterious and corrupting fog that covers all this land.

“Explore hand-made dungeons, battle a whole terrifying myriad of monstrous and mystical enemies, grab valuable rewards, and reclaim fallen heroes to increase your roster of available characters. Each player will have to play a very specific role in the team-warrior, assassin or magician-to defeat the colossal final bosses and solve their complex puzzles, “explain those responsible.

Ronimo Games explains in a statement that Blightbound is a constantly growing proposal with new dungeons to explore, new heroes – it promises up to 20 different ones – to recover and use, as well as new equipment to get thanks to its schedule offree updatesfor the whole community. All of this unfolds across three distinct lands with their own dark corners to conquer, the dark Gravemark, the Underhold oprevise, and the unstable Blood Ridge.

Another of the adventure techniques that players have to master is thebuilding a shelterOwn in the mountains, where new artisans can be recruited to make more items, equipment, and train recruited heroes.

Blightbound can be enjoyed both in local multiplayer and online. So far no clues have been offered about a future launch on consoles.

