Microsofthas unveiled a new psychological horror game built around “how perspective changes perception.”‘The Medium‘is the new project ofBloober Team for Xbox Series X, team responsible for titles like ‘Observer’, ‘Layers of Fear’ and ‘Blair Witch’.

The work was presented to the general public during the transmission of the lastInside Xboxwith a video that contains playable sequences, but leaves you wanting much more.

The trailer of more than two minutes focuses on the figure ofMarianne, the protagonist of the video game, a Medium haunted by visions living andinteracting in two worlds: ours and that of the spirits.Right after, he goes through a series of supernatural experiences.

The preview also reveals some clue to thehaunting soundtrack,who will share the talents of Arkadiusz Reikowski from ‘Observer’, and Akira Yamaoka, from the ‘Silent Hill’ franchise. The final part also includesa short stretch of playand some of the environments are shown with the character walking among hallucinations.

Her visions lead her toan abandoned hotel in Krakow, the site of a tragedy many years ago that hides a mystery that only she can solve. Players will have access to these worlds, which will bring a broader perspective and less simple truth. The study ensures that the game takes advantage of the Xbox Series X hardware,with 4K resolutions, ray tracing technology and SSDfor a cinematic experience without screen loads.

Bloober Team’s new bet on psychological terror will hit the market in late 2020, but it has no set release date yet. The title has confirmed versions for PC and Xbox Series X.

According to the developer, more details about the project will be revealed in the coming months. For users of Microsoft platforms who want to mitigate the time until launch,Blair Witch, the team’s latest release, is available within the Xbox Game Pass subscription for PC and Xbox One.

