Announced the fighting that will take place every night of Wrestlemania 36

The matches that will take place every night of Wrestlemania 36 have been announced. WWE has announced the matches that we will be able to see tonight and tomorrow at Wrestlemania 36.

A few minutes ago, WWE announced that fights of the 16 that were already known can be seen in the two nights of Wrestlemania 36 that are held today, Saturday, April 4 and tomorrow, Sunday, April 5.

Fights for the night of April 4

WWE Universal Title Match

Braun Strowman vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Shayna Baszler vs. Becky Lynch (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Daniel Bryan vs. Sami Zayn (c)

Triple Threat Ladder Match for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

The New Day vs. The Usos vs. John Morrison and The Miz (c)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka and Kairi Sane (c)

Boneyard match

The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles

Elias vs. King Baron Corbin

Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens

Kickoff Pre-show

Cesaro vs. Drew Gulak

Fights for the night of Sunday, April 5

WWE Title Match

Drew McIntyre vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE NXT Women’s Title Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (c)

Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match for the SmackDown Women’s Title

Lacey Evans vs. Sasha Banks vs. Naomi vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Bayley (c)

RAW Tag Team Titles Match

Angel Garza and Austin Theory vs. The Street Profits (c)

Firefly Fun House Match

John Cena vs. The Fiend Bray Wyatt

Last Man Standing Match

Edge vs. Randy orton

Bobby Lashley vs. Aleister Black

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

Kickoff Pre-show

Liv Morgan vs. Natalya

