Announce reopening of oil pipeline in the US.

Colonial Pipeline said the restart began Wednesday afternoon, but “it will take several days for the product delivery supply chain to return to normal. Some markets served by Colonial Pipeline may experience, or continue to experience, intermittent service interruptions during the start-up period. Colonial will move as much gasoline, diesel and jet fuel as possible safely and will continue to do so until markets return to normal. “

Meanwhile, US government and industry officials are asking motorists to stop buying gas out of panic and not stockpile.

“We understand the concern in areas where people are facing temporary supply disruptions, but hoarding doesn’t make things better,” Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told White House reporters on Wednesday.

Just a few miles away, in the District of Columbia and the state of Virginia, an increasing number of retailers have seen their pumps run dry.

As of mid-afternoon Wednesday, nearly half of Virginia’s gas stations were out of supply, while further south, in the state of North Carolina, 65% of outlets reported a total gas outage. , according to the GasBuddy mobile phone app.

“This is not a gasoline shortage. We have a plentiful supply of fuel, ”said Susan Grissom, principal industry analyst for American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM), a trade association.

“There is an abundant supply and a great demand,” said Jeff Lenard, vice president of the National Association of Convenience Stores. “There is a problem in the middle with the distribution.”

Officials don’t know how long that distribution problem will continue.

“We are hopeful that the pipeline will be operational soon and some of the panic buying will recede a bit,” Frank Macchiarola, senior vice president of the American Petroleum Institute, told reporters on a conference call Wednesday.

The Colonial Pipeline runs from Texas to New York and provides gas for approximately 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast. It was attacked by hackers linked to Russia last Friday, who allegedly blocked the pipeline’s computer systems and demanded a ransom.

It has not been disclosed how much ransom was demanded or whether the company gave in to the hackers’ monetary demands, which would allow the restoration of its data files encrypted by the attack.

Other options, challenges

The government and industry are working on alternatives to pipeline delivery, but there are challenges.

The trucking industry, for example, has suffered from a driver shortage for several years, while the rail industry does not appear to have the flexibility for a quick response.

Using more barges to carry fuel from the Gulf Coast to the East Coast is one option, but that would require temporarily waiving the Jones Act, which prohibits non-US ships from transporting any merchandise domestically.

“Granting the Jones Act waiver to open ocean shipping options to bring fuel from refineries in bulk to customers served by Colonial Pipeline is where President Biden’s team can make a big difference,” said AFPM’s Grissom.

“The Department of Homeland Security is ready to review any Jones Act temporary exemption requests from companies that demonstrate that there is insufficient capacity on Jones Act qualified vessels to carry specific fuel shipments in and around the region,” he said. Buttigieg during the White House daily briefing on Wednesday.

Other regulations, including those related to truck drivers’ hours, weight limits for fuel trucks, and environmental regulations, have been relaxed for the emergency.

“I have lifted some of the restrictions on the transportation of fuel, as well as access to the United States armed forces that provide fuel and vehicles to obtain it … where it is urgently needed,” Biden told reporters.

One suggested option is to ration purchases, but industry executives are hesitant to recommend it.

“On paper, rationing seems like a great idea,” Lenard noted. “But what we’ve seen in the market is that it actually has the exact opposite (effect). Basically once the rationing happens, more panic buying occurs. “

When the story made national news Monday, “people ran to the bombs,” Georgia Governor Brian Kemp told reporters in Atlanta.

Kemp complained about a lack of adequate information from Washington.

I wish we had more. It’s a bit frustrating for me, ”he said.