The Andalusian Government has exploded against the announcement by the Government of Pedro Sánchez that there will be an emergency fund of 16,000 million for the autonomous communities. As pointed out this Sunday by the President of the Andalusian Government, Juanma Moreno, “It doesn’t seem reasonable to announce funds that never come.”

And it is that, sources of the Junta de Andalucía recognize OK DAILY that to this day “not one euro” has yet been received from the Ministry of Health, despite the fact that the Andalusian government has not collected a penny from the 55.7 million that the Government of Pedro Sánchez promised to Andalusia to deal with the coronavirus.

The Government will supposedly pay in three sections the extraordinary fund of 16,000 million euros for the autonomous communities announced this Saturday by Pedro Sánchez, so that the first 6,000 million would be paid in the “short term” and the rest in another two “in the second part of the year”.

This has been advanced by Finance Minister and Government Spokesperson, María Jesús Montero, at a press conference with the Health Minister, Salvador Illa, after Sánchez’s eighth telematic meeting with the regional presidents.

Montero has also detailed that the fund will be distributed among the autonomous communities based on “objective parameters based on the costs incurred by the Covid-19” according to the information that the autonomous communities have submitted.

Specifically, the 10,000 million that will be used to cover health expenses will be distributed according to the official indicators of the impact of the pandemic, and the 1,000 million for social spending will be distributed according to population criteria.

Finally, the 5,000 million destined to alleviate the reduction of own resources of the autonomous communities by the fall of the economic activity will be distributed based on the data of fall of the collection.