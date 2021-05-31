Anniversary of Don José Sulaimán

Don José spent part of his childhood and youth in Ciudad Victoria and Ciudad Valles, San Luis Potosí. It was in the latter that he became a well-rounded athlete, inclined toward boxing and baseball.

In the fists show he stood out since he was a child, and later held all existing positions, such as promoter, commissioner, referee, judge, etc., until he settled in Mexico City, spending the rest of his long and fruitful life there.

It was precisely in the Mexican capital where he remained within what was his passion, and came to occupy notable positions such as Executive Secretary of the World Boxing Council, to later become President of the body, where he worked tirelessly for almost four decades, always serving with the best of him and shaping huge changes in medicine and the rules applied especially to boxers.

In fact, the regulation that it shaped is the best in history and this is recognized worldwide. He left as an inheritance the most important of the boxing organizations that have existed, with 166 affiliated countries, with great champions in all divisions, records and statistics that were unthinkable in other times, and gave boxing a new face, taking it from a show in violent and dangerous extreme to what it is at the moment, with balanced fights, rules that take care of those who step into the ring at all times and even when boxing continues to be an activity with extreme risks, these cannot be compared with what was seen in last.

Don José reached the end of his days, on January 14, 2014, we will always and surely remember him, from heaven he is seeing with the vehemence that was one of his characteristics, that the sport of his love continues the path that he opened on December 5, 1975, when he was unanimously elected President in Tunis, capital of the country that bears the same name.