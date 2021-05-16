Annihilation Volume Review Saga 5: Annihilation: Heralds of Galactus

We continue with the event Annihilation. After that volume dedicated to the main events of the series, we continue delving into the consequences with the numbers dedicated to the Heralds of Galactus, compiled in the fifth volume of the saga at the hands of Panini Comics. These characters strongly linked to Galactus, are an important key piece of this entire event. However, it is not until this miniseries where these characters shine even more. In the first issues, especially in the Silver Surfer miniseries, it was explained why Annihilus, and even more Thanos, were interested – for obvious reasons – in what were once the Heralds of Galactus. Now it’s time to know the repercussions of the confrontation against Annihilus, especially because the main series left the question of what had happened to all these Heralds. There was no time there to develop his later story, and it made sense to dedicate these few numbers to further clarify his situation.

Leaving aside the numbers of the main event, that is, comparing this volume with those dedicated to the other characters – those previous volumes that helped to present and channel the event -, I have to say that we are facing a more interesting volume, mainly due to its protagonists. The Heralds of Galactus offer here a more entertaining story than the one that, for example, starred in Super Skrull, and more if we have the presence of Galactus.

Despite everything, it must also be said that these numbers are below the event itself. It is also logical. The story is already completed, and although he is busy tying up some loose ends, really contributes little to what the event itself is.

The comic itself is divided into Two parts. The first, the stories of the Heralds of Galactus. This is where the substance of this volume truly lies, as it helps to draw in our heads what is the new order of the cosmos, how the galaxy is “distributed” after the annihilating wave and to agree to a truce. A) Yes, we are going through each of the Heralds to tell us “their story”, and what will become of them from now on. Likewise, some stories that had remained in the air are closed, such as the Gods Proemios with that subplot of Aegis and Tenebrous / Tenebroso —which I personally think contributes little.

The second part is the Nova Corps archives, and as its title suggests, it is still literally a encyclopedia of characters and races who make an appearance at the event. A summary of information with interesting details for the most curious. We will be able to get to know the characters better in a way that we have not been able to previously at the event.

In itself, numbers to which we cannot criticize anything in particular. It’s more, leaves us great moments of action starring the Heralds. The pace is actually very fast. They are only two numbers dedicated to the Heralds, but four stories are actually reviewed. Thus, each number is divided in half. Consequently, we end up having almost what we could understand as a “little battle” with which we are explained, between action and narrative, the most imminent future of the Heralds. Short stories that will surely delight lovers of the Heralds of Galactus. Not so much for those less attracted to his adventures.

It is true that we have several artists involved in these numbers, which makes the style vary between stories. Andrea Di Vito, who was also in charge of the main series of the event, is the one that stands out the most. In fact, on her falls the task of drawing the history of Silver Surfer, which is a wonder for the eyes. Giuseppe Camuncoli teaming up with Stefano Landini’s ink and June Chung’s color is the one who leaves us the designs of the most “simple” characters; and the strokes of Scott kolins, also with the color of Chung, is the one who leaves some more “dirty” vignettes, but it must be recognized that his design of the Lord of Fire is imposing.

As a conclusion of what this Annihilation event would be, its great success is the wonderful way in which such different characters have intertwined in the same arc of these dimensions. An overwhelming story for those new to the cosmic world of Marvel but that is posed with great success, preventing us from getting lost. However, these final numbers are far from the level of the event. They help complete ideas, but nothing especially meaningful.