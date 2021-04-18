Annie Awards 2021: ‘Soul’ and ‘Wolfwalkers’ sweep

‘Soul‘from Pixar and’Wolfwalkers‘from Cartoon Saloon have been the main winners of the Annie Awards 2021, dedicated to animation. The 50 best animated films, according to IMdB.

The 48th edition of the awards Annie, which every year awards the best animated cinema, has had two clear winners, which are also the two big bets for the Oscars 2021: ‘Soul‘ Y ‘Wolfwalkers‘. The battle between the Disney / Pixar option born in Hollywood and the one that makes noise from the independent cinema (in this case, Cartoon Saloon, where Laika or Studio Ghibli have been before) is a classic in the awards season. Although it seems that, this time, the first is ahead.

here is the Complete List of 2021 Annie Awards Winners, both in film and television:

Best film: ‘Soul’

Best Independent Film: ‘Wolfwalkers’

Best Character Animation for a Film: Michal Makarewicz for ‘Soul’

Best visual effects for a movie: ‘Soul’

Best Direction of a Movie: Tomm Moore & Ross Stewart for ‘Wolfwalkers’

Best Screenplay for a Movie: Pete Docter, Mike Jones &, Kemp Powers for ‘Soul’

Best Editing for a Film: Kevin Nolting, Gregory Amundson, Robert Grahamjones and Amera Rizk for ‘Soul’

Best Character Design for a Movie: Federico Pirovano for ‘Wolfwalkers’

Best Music for a Movie: Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross and Jon Batiste for ‘Soul’

Best Dubbing for a Movie: Eva Whittaker (Mebh Óg MacTíre) for ‘Wolfwalkers’

Best Storyboard for a Movie: ‘Soul’

Best Content for General Television: ‘Primal’

Best visual effects for television: ‘Jurassic World: Cretaceous Camp’

Best Live Action Character Animation: ‘The Mandalorian’

Best Character Animation for TV: ‘Hilda’

Best Character Animation for a Video Game: ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales’

Best Character Design for TV: ‘Amphibia’

Best Direction for Television: ‘Primal’

Best Music for Television: ‘Star Wars: The Clone Wars’

Best Television Production Design: ‘Shooom’s Odyssey’

Best Production Design for a Motion Picture: María Pareja, Ross Stewart and Tomm Moore for ‘Wolfwalkers’

Best TV Storyboard: ‘Looney Tunes Cartoons’

Best Dubbing for Television: ‘Tales of Arcadia: Wizards’

Best Screenplay for Television: ‘Big Mouth’

Best Television Editing: ‘Hilda’

Best Content for Preschool Television: ‘The Adventures of Paddington’

Best content for children’s television: ‘Hilda’

Best Special Production: ‘The snail and the whale’

Best short film: ‘Souvenir Souvenir’

Best sponsored content: ‘There’s a Monster in My Kitchen’

