Spanish artists Annie B Sweet and La La Love You, join the MTV Unplugged at home format on Saturday May 23. In addition, a special compile the performances from home of international artists such as FINNEAS, Bazzi, CNCO or Alessia Cara, already published during these weeks on MTV digital platforms as part of the #AloneTogether campaign. Indie artist Anni B Sweet and punk-pop band from Madrid La La Love You are successful artists such as “Buen Viaje” or “El fin del mundo”, respectively.

The MTV Unplugged at home format, launched in early April as part of the ViacomCBS #AloneTogether campaign and based on the award-winning MTV Unplugged franchise, has had the participation and talent of international artists such as the pop band over the past few weeks. Latino CNCO, the winner of various Grammys and brother of Billie Eilish FINNEAS, the MTV Video Music Awards nominated k-pop group Monsta X or the hit songwriter like Mine or Beautiful, Bazzi. With this intimate acoustic format, fans from all over the world have been able to enjoy the performances of some of their favorite artists from the front row and from their homes, thus demonstrating that they can continue to be connected through music and entertainment.

On Saturday, May 23, from 10:00 a.m., MTV Spain will compile them in a one-hour special, which will also include the exclusive premiere of the performances of two of the Spanish artists of the moment: Malaga singer and songwriter Anni B Sweet, which mixes psychedelia and indie pop, and the punk-pop band La La Love You. The artist will perform three songs from her latest album Universo por estrenar, Buen viaje, Un Astronauta y Juramento, while the band from Madrid will share with the audience some of their hits like El Fin del Mundo, Fear and Future and Lapland, which will also be available Starting Monday, June 1, on MTV’s digital platforms, on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube profiles, as well as on the mtv.es website.

