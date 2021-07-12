Annette: Léos Carax wanted Joaquin Phoenix for the main role and declares that streaming is hell – Tomatazos

The Cannes International Film Festival continues to develop and of course Annette – 85% is one of the most talked about films because of its director, stars and impact. During a new interview with IndieWire, the French filmmaker shares some details about his latest work, including that he originally thought of Joaquin Phoenix for the lead role and that streaming platforms are practically hell on Earth; it is clear that Carax has a very specific opinion on one of the most consumed forms of entertainment of the present time.

Annette is the first movie of Carax Spoken in English, it takes place in the city of Los Angeles and introduces us to Henry and Ann, the former being a sharp-witted stand-up comedian, while she is a world famous singer. They both make sense of a seemingly happy couple, yet the birth of Annette, their first child, seems like it will bring unexpected things into their lives and completely challenge them. The film was chosen to open Cannes in 2021 after a long wait for the celebration delayed due to the pandemic.

In accordance with Carax, Joaquin phoenix was his main choice for the starring role of AnnetteHowever, the way of being of the actor prevented him from continuing to advance with the idea: “I don’t like to meet actors with a script. I just wanted to see if you liked the idea. But I was too shy to meet him. ” Regarding streaming platforms, he revealed the following: “I don’t like them. Platforms and COVID are the same for me. They want to have you home. When you make an expensive movie, you sell your soul. When you do it, it doesn’t feel like that, but only when you finish. “

Leós continued to expand his point about entertainment via streaming and that entrepreneurs do not really think about art, but about what is good for their business:

Nobody gives a damn about cinemas anymore. They are too expensive. Platforms are easy. You can press a button and that’s it. They don’t even tell you who sees it. They tell you it’s a success if it’s good for the platform. It is a paradise for them and a hell for the filmmaker. That’s the truth. Cinema will always be the big screen for me. People will have to go out again, but we can’t count on big business to make that happen.

Entertainment through streaming platforms took a big boost in 2020 thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. Catalogs for Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max and more saw surprising growth in light of closed movie theaters. Now in 2021, companies continue with their plans to bring exclusive premieres to platforms and this puts the need for movie theaters in jeopardy and in doubt. Fortunately, some are quite clear that the room experience will never be replaced by a lower screen at home.

Even if Annette It was thought as a film whose premiere would take place in 2020, it was forced to delay its premiere due to obvious reasons. Last year’s virtual festival was a sea change in the history of the event, but the fight against the pandemic is making it possible for the activities of before to come back to us. This 2021, Cannes is being held from July 6 to 17 in a face-to-face party and of course, several of its premieres continue to surprise attendees. Annette opens in theaters and on Amazon Prime Video on August 20.

