It is not new that Netflix It is criticized and even attacked by angry fan bases for the cancellation of some series or program on the streaming platform. Well, it has happened again.

Although it has been known since the end of last year that Anne with an E It would not have a new season, at least in the catalog of the company of Los Gatos, California, Monday afternoon has become a trend due to a demand made by fans.

Hearings are entitled, but are not always heard

It turns out that the series based on the novel Anne of Green Gables from the Canadian writer Lucy Maud Montgomery It is one of the main topics on Twitter because his followers are campaigning for a petition to be signed demanding that Netflix not cancel the program.

The label NETFLIX ANNE 700K It has positioned itself as one of the trends in Mexico with more than 73 thousand related tweetswhere much of the conversation turns in support of Anne with an E and criticize the decision of the American company for not signing a fourth season.

All this because on the platform Change.org A campaign that calls for the followers of the production to sign a petition to reverse the decision not to renew the program is active.

It should be noted that since November last year it had been confirmed that the third season, released in January this year, would be the last. « We have been excited to bring the quintessential Canadian story of ‘Anne with an E’ to viewers around the world. (…) We are grateful to producers Moira Walley-Beckett and Miranda de Pencier and their talented cast and crew for their incredible work in sharing Anne’s story with a new generation. We hope fans of the series will love the final season as much as we do, and that it will bring a satisfying conclusion to Anne’s journey, ”said Netflix and CBC at the time.

For this action, the petition on Change.org has been active for seven months, surpassing 700,000 signatures this Monday.

From local to global

The Canadian series created by Moira Walley-Beckett, starring Anne Shirley-Cuthbert and produced by Northwood Anne, Northwood Entertainment and CBC It is one of the various ‘local’ productions that are part of the Netflix catalog that have achieved an international impact.

It is clear that he managed to form a deep engagement with a solid base of fans that, he has every right to express his disagreement and ask that his program not be canceled. However, history indicates that they are unlikely to be heard.

Netflix has an unwritten rule on productions that it endorses under its seal and is the one from the border of the third season. That is, a large part of its series does not go beyond the second or third installment and this has a logic for the company.

According to an analysis by Elena Neira, author of ‘The Other Screen’, “Netflix seems to prefer shows with a maximum of 3 seasons and about 30 episodes in total. (…) The reason behind it is that, beyond that limit, the series is too expensive. This has to do with the way in which Netflix structures production agreements. ”

Although it is not clear why Anne with an E It will not have a fourth season, it certainly shares the fate of other popular productions on the platform that were canceled: Shadowhunters, The OA, Marco Polo, Girl Boss, sense8, and Santa Clarita Diet to mention just a few cases.

Audiences rule, a popular saying goes, however, companies are determined by business, and while the Canadian series has potential, it is unlikely to be similar to that of The paper house, Dark or Sex Education, which have managed to consolidate on the platform.

