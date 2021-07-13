‘Anne with an E’ star says she overcame her insecurities with the series

“When you are 14 and 15 years old, you are insecure. I was on TV, so everyone was judging me. I got lost and had a lot of anxiety, but playing a character who is so strong, resilient, and relentless helped me get through it. Anne revitalized the strength in me that I felt I had lost ”, she assured Amybeth McNulty to publication.

The actress acknowledged that she felt responsible for doing a great job because she knew that many girls around the world were watching the series. “We wanted the families to have conversations about what they had seen. Young girls were seeing it too, so I felt like I had a great responsibility to accurately portray someone.”

On the announcement of the cancellation of Anne with an E, the actress born in Ireland 19 years ago clarified that the series will not have a new season.

“We cried, we laughed and it was that strange mourning process of saying goodbye. But I think everything happens for a reason. At the moment there are no intentions for a new season. “