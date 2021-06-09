Anne with an E star joins the cast of Stranger Things

More actors join the hit Netflix series. After constant delays caused by the pandemic, the fourth season of Stranger Things is finally in production and we will probably see it before the end of 2021. The most recent news from the set is that actress Amybeth McNulty has joined the cast, the star of another beloved platform show: Anne with an E – 80%.

According to TV Line, Amybeth McNutty will be one of four new actors to have lead roles in the fourth season of Stranger things. What is known about her role is that she will be a fast-talking nerd who catches the eye of one of the protagonists. With her also come the actors Myles Truittt, Regina Ting Chen Y Grace Van Dien. Everyone will have to adjust to the mid-80s for the show.

There are very few details about the fourth season of the series. The show was one of Netflix’s first hits and became a network phenomenon. Although its three installments have been separated by years, the new episodes were particularly affected by the health crisis. In fact, it had been in production for just a few weeks when everything had to be closed to try to reduce infections.

Stranger Things, as you surely know, tells the story of a group of friends who begin to investigate the disappearance of one of them. They only end up discovering that their city has a strange portal to an alternate dimension full of creatures and in an attempt to rescue their friend from that place they meet a young woman who has strange psychic powers named Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).

On the new characters, we have brief descriptions of who they are. Truitt will be a basketball star who seems to have an ideal life until he is the victim of a traumatic event. Ting Chen is going to be a very popular counselor who loves her students and wants to see them improve. Ultimately, Van Dies will be Hawkins’ high school cheerleader leader and most popular until a dark secret about her is revealed.

However, fans of the series will probably be more pleased to see McNutty. The actress was the protagonist of Anne with an E – 75%, show about an orphan who is sent to live on an island. The series was extremely popular and its fans were very upset when it was revealed that there would be no fourth season. The program managed to see only three of them even despite the insistence of its audience to see more of that story.

Stranger things, season 4, still does not have an official release date. Details about the plot are scant. However, with filming on the way and more actors joining the project, it won’t take long for more news to arrive and perhaps the first official images of the new episodes and, most likely, of the new characters as well. It is expected that we can see it in late 2021 or mid-2022.

