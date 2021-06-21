Anne With an E actress Miranda McKeon revealed she has cancer | Instagram

The actress Miranda McKeon, from the series, “Anne with an E“, revealed that at 19 she was diagnosed with breast cancer, the young woman, who plays” Josie Pye “, has shown a surprising attitude to what will come after knowing her condition.

The young artist Miranda mckeon, originally from New Jersey, who performs alongside Amybeth McNulty, protagonist in the series “Anne with an E”, shocked her followers on Instagram by revealing her new condition for which she also shared pink will be her new color.

It should be remembered that the color pink has been associated with the different campaigns that try to raise awareness about this dreaded evil that affects more and more women and men.

The also actress of Thorougly Modern Millie, Jr., Miranda McKeon, has promised her followers to keep them well informed about her state of health, as well as the entire process that she will follow regarding the treatment of this condition.

With a heavy but hopeful heart, I share the news that I was recently diagnosed with breast cancer, he said at the beginning of his publication.

Undoubtedly, his strength to face this new challenge at his young age is admirable, something that his own followers have highlighted.

I am 19 years old and according to statistics, the chances of getting breast cancer at this age are one in a million. I am so special, added the young actress on her Instagram.

The young American, has been very optimistic and courageous in the face of the procedure she will follow to face cancer, it was a photograph in which she wears an orange hospital gown, in it she wrote a note in which she assured not to feel fear since ” breast cancer is curable. “

I will be dealing with chemotherapy, radiation, and a type of surgery that will be determined when I have the test results that I am still waiting for. The good news is that breast cancer is treatable and highly curable. I’ll be fine, Miranda Mckeon said, filling her followers with hope.

He has even responded to the various shows of support from his followers who have not paid attention to dedicating various messages of strength to the shocking news. For her part, she has promised that she will keep them very aware of her health.

It will be very difficult, there will be times ahead where life feels impossible, but now I am entering this with optimism, positivism and surrounded by love, she concluded.

Netflix decided to end the series

It is worth mentioning that the Anne with E series has been one of the most successful on the platform, so much so that in social networks there is a movement that seeks for the company to resume the series after it ended with only three seasons.

Millions of signatures came together to continue with the incredible series of “Anne with an E”, but apparently that was not enough to continue with more seasons, as Netflix decided to cancel it.

At first, everything indicated that the program had not found a large enough audience, but things apparently were not like that.

Without a doubt, the news was quite harsh for fans of the series that currently has three seasons and expected even more from the story.

There has been so much disapproval on the part of his loyal followers that they have even started a movement in social networks that seeks to get the company to take up the plot.

And it is that both the story and the work of each of the actors, managed to steal the hearts of the viewers. One of those characters was “Josie Pye” (Miranda McKeon), who in a short time managed to make a good entourage of fans despite not having the leading role.