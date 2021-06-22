in Entertainment

‘Anne with a E’ actress is diagnosed with cancer at age 19

The actress Miranda mckeon, known for playing Josie Pye on the series Anne with an E (Netflix) , revealed the difficult time she is going through: she was diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 19. The young actress made the news known through a heartbreaking publication on her Instagram profile, where she reveals the treatment to follow, in addition to her mood. McKeon also published a letter in his own handwriting in which he showed that, despite the complex scenario he faces, he maintains a positive attitude.

Miranda mckeon©@miranda.mckeonMiranda McKeon played Josie Pye in the Netflix series

Along with a photograph in which he appears wearing a hospital gown, Mckeon begins his emotional post: “Pink is my new color! With great sadness, but also hope, I share the news that I was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. I am 19 years old, and according to statistics, the chances of getting breast cancer at this age are one in a million! (literally Google it). I am very special, but we knew it! In these slides I have shared information about how my last four days have been, why I have decided to share this on social networks, information about my cancer, a note not to be afraid and a message for my family and friends ”.

Miranda mckeon©@miranda.mckeonMiranda McKeon shared her breast cancer diagnosis with her followers

“I have breast cancer that I will treat with chemotherapy, radiation and a type of surgery that will be determined when I have the test results that I am still waiting for. The good news is that breast cancer is treatable and highly curable. I’ll be fine, “says the artist. “I am embarking on a journey that I did not choose, but that I know I can handle. It will be very difficult, they will be moments in which life seems impossible, but for now I am facing this with optimism, positivism and surrounded by love ”, she added.

Miranda mckeon©@miranda.mckeon The young actress remains positive despite the complex scenario she faces at her young age

