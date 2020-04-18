© Patrick van Katwijk

Princess Anne at Ascot in June 2019.

He has not seen The Crown and has no interest in doing so. But the arrival of her character in the series, her greater visibility in the royal family – after the departures of Enrique and Meghan and the missteps of her brother Andrés – and her 70th birthday have given Princess Ana unprecedented visibility these days. of real chaos. For this reason, the American edition of Vanity Fair magazine dedicates her cover and a comprehensive report in which, exceptionally, she follows her for a couple of days and the interview.

The talk, in addition to various official events, takes place in Ana’s residence. She lives in London’s Saint James’s Palace, in an apartment next to the Royal Chapel, next to her brother Carlos, heir to the throne, and a few meters away from Buckingham Palace, where his non-aging parents, Elizabeth II and Philip of Edinburgh, reside.

Warm, loving and fun, she is defined by Katie Nicholls, the journalist who follows her for hours. Ana is relaxed with the protocol, approaches, greets, shakes hands and lets out a “nice to meet you”. Sprinkle the greetings and talks of personal and family anecdotes, travel, curiosities. “It is a jewel. She is the most pleasant and hard-working of all, ”says a senior executive who has been in frequent contact with the British royal family for years. “It does many things that are outside of what people see,” say others. If you are interested in something, you dedicate your time and energy and do not hesitate to extend your commitments for it. He complies with his schedule in one go and does not stop, except to have a cup of tea. She is agile and little given to superfluous issues: she fixes herself, chooses her clothes, puts on makeup and, if the occasion calls for it, puts on her tiara.

His life is very different from that of the young men of the royal family who are now in focus. Hence you are concerned that you do not fully understand the concept and operation of the Windsor. She describes herself as “the boring old woman behind her saying, ‘Don’t forget the basics.’ And, in the interview, he does not hesitate to drop a small strip on his nephews, now in front of the house. “I don’t think this younger generation understands what I did in the past, really. Don’t you usually look at the older generation and say, V Wow! Did you do that You were there?’. Now it’s much more like: ‘Let’s find a new way to do it.’ But I’m in another stage: ‘Please, let’s not try to square the circle. We’ve already been there, we’ve already done that. Some things don’t work. You have to go back to basics. “

The interview took place on the same day that the divorce was announced for his oldest son, Peter Phillips, who has been his wife for 12 years, Autumn Kelly. Far from creating discomfort in the environment, the princess ignores the subject and continues with her day and her commitments. He knows what it is like to be scrutinized personally, as is the case with many of his family. Her intimate letters with Timothy Laurence, who would later become her second husband, were aired by the press.

He, along with travel and the sea, are one of his passions. And the horses. Always, always, the horses. “I thought if she was going to do something outside of the royal family, horses were probably the best option,” she explains of her time as an Amazon, which led her to win medals in three European championships and to participate in the Montreal Olympics. Although If she really had another life, she would have liked to be an engineer, in fact, she is a patron of the Association of Women Engineers and Science. “I have really enjoyed encouraging engineering as a realistic career for girls,” she says.

The equine is a passion inherited from her mother, a great fan of horses, and that she has passed on to her two children, Peter and, above all, Zara, who also went to the Olympic Games, but from 2012. The princess has her own stables at his Gatcombe home in the British countryside, who like to care for and feed. Her four grandchildren, two of each of her children, also ride horses, something she loves.

It is precisely her grandchildren with whom, according to her interviewer, “her eyes light up” when talking about them and with whom she loves spending time outdoors. “It is very difficult for me to understand why someone is glued to screens and devices. Life is too short, really. There are more entertaining things to do, “he reflects, to add humorously:” I guess that puts me in the age range of a dinosaur. “

The interview was conducted in mid-February, a month after his nephew Enrique and his wife, Meghan Markle, decided to take the step of leaving the British royal family and leaving behind their Royal Highnesses titles. But she already made that decision in the late 1970s, when her own children were born. “I thought it would probably be the best thing for them, and I think a lot of people will be able to debate that having titles has its drawbacks. So I think it was the right thing, “he explains.

© POOL (.)

Princess Anne, along with Boris Johnson at a summit held on January 20 in London.

What the tradition did follow was sending her children to boarding schools, like the one she went to (just as Prince Charles did, who did not have a good experience there) and whom she has much to thank. “My case was slightly different from my older brother’s. I was ready to go to school, I had a governess and a couple of friends and that was not going to be enough, so I was delighted to go. I believe that boarding schools have been demonized at times, when they are instruments for many children to prosper. “Thus, she relates that she is the patron saint of an association for children and boarding schools that” cares for children from houses in a situation of chaos and sends them to boarding schools ” : “You just have to listen to them to see how they completely transform their lives.”

One of the most talked about issues about the princess over the decades is her ability to recycle her clothes. While Vogue UK director Edward Enninful calls her a “style icon” and being able to wear it all, she is more critical and claims that she recycles clothes because she is “pretty bad” at dress. “I try, I buy material and they do it to me because it’s more fun. In addition, it helps the country’s manufacturing. We must not forget those who have those skills and do a fantastic job, “she says, stating her role as President of the British Fashion and Textile Association.

A board of trustees that, like so many others, does not intend to withdraw. Those tasks for her are not “checking a box and that’s it”, as she says, but to get deeply involved. “It took me about 10 years to feel confident enough to participate in public Save the Children debates,” he says. In August he will be 70 years old. “Retirement is not the same for me,” she laughs wryly, acknowledging that some may recognize it as luck and others as punishment, but that she has decided to follow the example of her parents and spend time doing things she likes and where she is. necessary, and delegate to others. “I have to admit that they have been there for much longer than I had in mind, but we’ll see.”

