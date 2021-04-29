Anne Heche Says Ex Ellen DeGeneres Didn’t Want Her Dressing “Sexy”

Back in October, the actress explained the significance of her costume and what it felt like to be eliminated from the dancing competition series that same night. She also opened up about her romance with Ellen in a rare statement to Page Six.

“The honest truth is that it took 20 years to process and share that story, so finally, telling it and being voted off on the same night was not the best feeling,” she told the publication. “It did feel good to tell my story to show that we have come a long way, and we see things with more acceptance now — even though we are not all the way there yet, it’s important to recognize how far we have come.”

She recalled her career being impacted by her relationship with the 63-year-old comedian. According to Anne, she was told that she’d lose her Fox contract if she and Ellen attended the Volcano premiere together.

“I took Ellen to the premiere and I was ushered out by security before the movie even ended and was told I was not allowed to go to my own after-party for fear they would get pictures of me with a woman,” Anne said. “I was in a relationship with Ellen DeGeneres for three and a half years and the stigma attached to that relationship was so bad that I was fired from my multimillion-dollar picture deal and I did not work in a studio picture for 10 years.”