Anne Hathaway walks in the rain with a drink in her hands

Neither the wind nor the rain stop Anne Hathaway on her walk through New York. The actress was not bothered by walking between the cars.

Anne Hathaway was out for a cold drink in New York when a storm broke out that seemed to take her by surprise, but not impede her plans.

Rain or not, the 38-year-old star ordered a latte and continued on her way in a black trench coat and Nike sneakers.

Unlike many, Anne did not run in the rain but seemed to flow with it. The star, who has undergone many tests to understand the psyche of her characters, managed to convey the sadness and desolation that Fantine (whom she played in Les Miserables) felt.

It could be the case that you are looking for this type of experience to enter the mind of some new character with whom you surprise us once again.

Although Anne could go unnoticed, there were those who recognized her and could not help but remember that ten years ago she conducted the Oscar ceremony with James Franco.

Although that moment was an opportunity that could further boost her career, the development was not at all as expected, since the chemistry between her and Franco simply did not exist.

Both critics and the general public agreed at the time that the two had little in common and seemed to go in opposite directions during the event.