As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, StudioCanal has started the development of a film adaptation based on Pamela Druckerman’s autobiography, ‘French Children Don’t Throw Food’, a film that will have the leading role of Anne Hathaway (‘Les Miserables’).

The film, which will have a tone similar to ‘Julie and Julia’ (2009), will follow an American journalist who moves to Paris due to the work of her husband. As she seeks balance between her family and her career and struggles against her own feelings, she watches her French friends and neighbors discover the secrets behind raising her surprisingly well-educated children. However, she learns that everyone, no matter how perfect they appear, has their own problems.

This film adaptation will be funded by StudioCanal and produced by Graham Broadbent and Peter Czernin of Blueprint Picture (‘Emma’), with Jamie Minoprio and Jonathan Stern as authors of the latest draft of the script. It is expected that the director of this new project will be announced shortly.