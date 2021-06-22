Anne Hathaway starring in Amazon adaptation of ‘The Idea of ​​You’

Amazon Studios and Welle Entertainment will develop a film adaptation of Robinne Lee’s novel, ‘The Idea of ​​You’. Produced by Cathy Schulman for Welle Entertainment and Gabrielle Union for their I’ll Have Another label, Deadline reports the film will feature a script by Jennifer Westfeldt and the lead by Anne Hathaway (‘Colossal’).

The story centers on Solne Marchand, 39-year-old owner of an art gallery in Los Angeles who is reluctant to take her daughter Isabelle to meet her favorite music band. But since her divorce, she’s more anxious than ever to be around Isabelle. The last thing Solne expects is to establish a connection with one of the members of the world-famous August Moon. But Hayes Campbell is smart, winning, confident and stylish, and the appeal is immediate. The fact that he is twenty complicates things even more.

After its publication in 2017, the work gained popularity last year during the pandemic. Hathaway’s most recent project was this year with ‘Confinados’, a film directed by Doug Liman where he shares the bill with Chiwetel Ejiofor. Recently he also participated in ‘The Witches (Roald Dahl)’, a film adaptation of Roald Dahl’s fantastic children’s novel in which he stars alongside Octavia Spencer.