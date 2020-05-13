how did you do the test for Catwoman thinking it was for Harley Quinn, in the advance published by the chain & nbsp;TV Guide& nbsp; the actress recalled, almost two decades of shooting her, that scene with her co-star, & nbsp;Heather Matarazzo, in which both of them were sitting in the stands of a sports field. & nbsp; “data-reactid =” 25 “> Indeed, if a few days ago Hathaway told us the hilarious anecdote of how she did the test for Catwoman thinking it was for Harley Quinn, in the preview published by the TV Guide network, the actress recalled, almost two decades of filming her, that scene with her co-star, Heather Matarazzo, in which both were sitting in the stands of a sports field.