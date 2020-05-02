By Sebastian Quiroz

Despite the problems that many may have with movies like Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey, most can agree that Margot Robbie is a great Harley Quinn. However, this Australian actress was not the only one who wanted to bring this character to life, since Anne Hathaway originally auditioned for this role in The Dark Knight Rises.

During a recent interview with BBC Radio 1, Anne Hathaway revealed that for the third installment in Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy, she went to audition prepares for the role of Harley QuinnBut in the middle of the conversation, the director confessed that Catwoman was going to appear in the film, and not Harley Quinn. This is what Hathaway mentioned:

“I came in and had this lovely Vivian Westwood tailoring top, beautiful but crazy, with stripes everywhere. And I put on these Joker-looking flats. And I was trying to give Chris these crazy little smiles. About an hour after the meeting, he said, “Well, I’m sure I don’t have to tell you this, but it’s Catwoman.” And it was shifting into a different gear. ‘Now then, we are slippery. We are elusive. And I hate my shirt. I love my shirt, but I hate it right now. We are elusive. ’”

At the end of the day, Anne Hathaway did manage to get the role of Catwoman, and eventually Margot Robbie brought Harley Quinn to life. Speaking of DC, the next Batman game could start a video game universe with these characters. Similarly, the Flash movie could remove almost all of the DCEU.

