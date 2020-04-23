Anne Hathaway joins the Pillow Challenge as in Diary of a Princess | Instagram

Mia Thermopolis came back and joined the #PillowChallenge inspired by the famous tape The Diary of a Princess!

The actress Anne Hathaway was another of the actresses who joined the popular #PillowChallenge that has turned around on all social networks.

The popular and new trend who has dominated the networks of various artiThese consist of users taking pillows and using them as a makeshift mini dress with the help of a belt.

To this peculiar viral challenge have been added several stars from the world of national and international entertainment stars: Halle Berry, Tori Spelling, Tracee Ellis Ross and Geraldine Bazán to name a few.

This time, the recently released mom Anne Hathaway He took the challenge to another level as he remembered his popular character of the Queen of Genovia, Mia Thermopolis on the tape. “The Diary of a Princess“

There is a script for the third movie, “said Anne Hathaway in late January, answering a fan’s question.” There is a script. I want to do it, Julie wants to do it, Debra Martin Chase, our producer wants to do it. We all really want it to happen. “That’s where the madness began …

The importance of grace; The knowledge that power is nothing without respect; Why one must have patience, positivity, perspective, manners, kindness, and humility Always, To everyone, (No exceptions); The joy in treating people as a gift rather than a burden; How far choosing gratitude can get you … If I know anything about any of this, It’s because I was lucky enough to have learned from the very best at the very beginning. Happy Birthday Julie, Queen Eternal. All my love, Annie A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway) on Oct 1, 2018 at 10:41 PDT

Said film starring the young actress with Julie Andrews, who served as the grandmother of Hathaway’s character Mia Thermopolis.

Was released in theaters in the United States on August 3, 2001 and reached # 3 on the fundraising list.

So after sharing the epic image on her Instagram account, fans and followers of the also actress of “Devil Dress Up Fashion“He received several reactions and comments, becoming one of the trends in social networks.

Later, another actress who will collaborate with Hathaway In the first installment of the film “The Diary of a Princess” he confirmed his participation, assuring that he would be able to make a short space to participate in the third installment, “Present,” he said.





