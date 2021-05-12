Anne Hathaway for the first time on the set of “WeCrashed”

The talented 38-year-old actress returns to the small screen and thus began filming for her new Apple TV + limited series.

This week, Anne Hathaway She was seen for the first time walking very calmly on the set of her new series “WeCrashed” In New York.

The actress from “The Devil Wears Prada” almost goes unnoticed behind his sunglasses and mask, with two pretty casual looks. The first included black leggings, a matching T-shirt, leather ankle boots, and a plaid shirt. For the second, she wore a beige trench coat, ripped jeans, and ballerina-style shoes.

The new one Apple TV + miniseries, based on the podcast “WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork,” will tell the controversial story of how the company WeWork providing shared workspaces, went from being worth just under $ 50 billion to losing almost everything, because of the greed and erratic management of its co-founder.

Anne will put himself in the shoes of Rebekah Neumann, the company’s director of brand and impact and wife of the charismatic CEO Adam Neumann, who will be played by Jared Leto.

In addition to taking the lead roles, Anne and Jared are said to also act as executive producers of the series.

Hathaway has been succeeding in the cinema for yearsFrom her successful start in “The Princess Diaries” to her moving performance in “Les Misérables,” a role that earned her the first Oscar of her career.

But this time, we will be able to see it shining on the small screen again, after his small but acclaimed appearance on the 2019 series “Modern Love” and more than twenty years after “Get Real,” his first leading role on TV.