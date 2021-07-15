Anne Hathaway dresses up like an Avatar character, see why she did it

Anne Hathaway and America Ferrara shared a scene where we could hardly know it’s about them.

Anne Hathaway has proven to be multifaceted both in her roles and in life itself, but we never thought there was a possibility of seeing her characterized as a character in “Avatar”, the James Cameron story that takes place on the planet of Pandora.

Anne Hathaway looked like one of the Na’vi during the filming of “WeCrashed”, the series in which she shares credits with Jared Leto for Apple TV, in which America Ferrara is also in the cast.

While Anne shot some scenes dressed up as Neytiri from Avatar with striking resemblance to Zoe Saldana’s character, America Ferrara found herself disguised as a mummy as they chatted and walked together on the scene.

It may be that after having transformed for her character in “The Witches”, Anne does not have any impossibilities to become someone else and spend hours in the makeup and hairstyle department; For her, each role she has decided to play has a reason and has been part of her evolution.